Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $162.07. 52,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $165.84. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

