Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. 31,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.