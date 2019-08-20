Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,277.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,658,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

