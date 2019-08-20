Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,158,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after buying an additional 504,837 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,626,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,528,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after buying an additional 373,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other news, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,160 shares of company stock worth $5,246,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

