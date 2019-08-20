Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. 487,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

