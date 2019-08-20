Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,526,000 after acquiring an additional 263,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

