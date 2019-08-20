Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6,206.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 74.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.