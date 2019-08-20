Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 21,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.