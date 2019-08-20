Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

