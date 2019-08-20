Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 827,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

