Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 1,850,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,294,169. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

