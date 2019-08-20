Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allergan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,511. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

