Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,811,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,040,000 after acquiring an additional 214,720 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 1,888,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.