Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 363,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.