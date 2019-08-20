Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $313,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,705. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $76,923.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,498 shares of company stock valued at $48,924,059. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

