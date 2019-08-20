Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $217.08. 5,003,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $192.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

