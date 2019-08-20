Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,483 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.98.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 163,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,330,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

