Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,910 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Okta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $63,030.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,757.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $141,657.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.