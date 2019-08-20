LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,420,000 after buying an additional 229,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,186,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 24,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $116.63.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

