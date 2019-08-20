Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.64

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.64 and traded as high as $20.65. Lydall shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 1,373 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDL. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Lydall alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $66,466.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lydall by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lydall during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lydall by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.