Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.77. 471,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $381.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

