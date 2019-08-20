Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,665,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $299,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.14. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.