Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

LINC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 129,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.