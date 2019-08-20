Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.10

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $30.78. Linamar shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Linamar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

