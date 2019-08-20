Linamar Co. (LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 23rd

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Linamar stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$37.34 and a 52-week high of C$67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.66 per share, with a total value of C$2,319,786.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,959,358. Also, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total value of C$3,840,112.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,559,859.87.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

