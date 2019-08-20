Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $330,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.