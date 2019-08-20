Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 919 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 141.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

