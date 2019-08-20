Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 670 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. 176,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,550. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.