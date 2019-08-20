Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. 121,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,226. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $92.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

