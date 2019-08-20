Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $850,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. 43,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $155.63 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

