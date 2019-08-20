Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,982 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 326.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $56,261,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 152,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,401. The company has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

