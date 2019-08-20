Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $253,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.24. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.