Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $694,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,989,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 4,461,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.