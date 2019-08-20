Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Shares of 2,825 Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $663,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.03. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $147.21 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

