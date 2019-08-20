Lendingblock (LND) Reaches Market Cap of $5.19 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $40,448.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,241,706 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

