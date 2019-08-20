Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lear by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,286. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $176.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

