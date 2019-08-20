Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $916.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,808.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $248,166.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

