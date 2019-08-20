Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $473.27

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 2246646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($9.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 813.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 867.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,527 ($51,649.03).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

