Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $656,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Oracle stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 113,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,984. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

