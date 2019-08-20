Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,798,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 580,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 522,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a market cap of $322.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

