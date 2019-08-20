Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

