L Brands (LB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect L Brands to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LB stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

