Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,408,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $21,649,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,667,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,488. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

