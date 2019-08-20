Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 14,901,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,300,000.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

