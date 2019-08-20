Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.28

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and traded as low as $77.91. Kinaxis shares last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 23,713 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.71, for a total value of C$251,130.00. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,919,120. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $503,540.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

