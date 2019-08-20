Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 43,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,379. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

