KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading 1.6% Higher

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.80, 4,310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

