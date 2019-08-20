Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. 5,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79.

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

