Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

