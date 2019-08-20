KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Trading 0.3% Higher

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.89, 23,734 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 93,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KDDI CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

